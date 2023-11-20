Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.35. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

