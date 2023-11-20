Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 6,129.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,103 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $23,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after acquiring an additional 167,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.17. 939,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,511. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $68.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.97%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

