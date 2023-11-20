Canoo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 22,870 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 141% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,500 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on GOEV shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.55 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canoo
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canoo
Canoo Trading Up 21.7 %
NYSE:GOEV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. 86,666,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,176,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.31. Canoo has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
About Canoo
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canoo
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- The most upgraded stocks in November have two things in common
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Monday.com rocked earnings like it’s the weekend
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Plan to own one retailer? Make it this one
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.