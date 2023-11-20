Canoo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 22,870 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 141% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,500 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOEV shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.55 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Canoo by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Canoo by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Canoo by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canoo by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOEV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.37. 86,666,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,176,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.31. Canoo has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

