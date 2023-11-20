Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP decreased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.6% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned 0.06% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

DFAX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 261,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,881. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $24.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

