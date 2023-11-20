Capital Performance Advisors LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Avantis US Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Avantis US Equity ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis US Equity ETF by 746.3% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Avantis US Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000.

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $76.43. 88,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.57 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

About Avantis US Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

