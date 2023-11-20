Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases 623 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,886. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.