Capital Performance Advisors LLP Sells 1,182 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,684. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

