Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Carrefour Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.
Carrefour Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carrefour
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.