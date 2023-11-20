Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the period. Casella Waste Systems makes up approximately 6.1% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Casella Waste Systems worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,937,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,845,000 after acquiring an additional 498,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,216,000 after acquiring an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,554,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,272,000 after acquiring an additional 63,251 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after acquiring an additional 167,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.38. 68,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,564. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.51. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

