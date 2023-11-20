Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 326,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,910 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cencora were worth $63,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cencora by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cencora by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,860,000 after buying an additional 29,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cencora by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,122,000 after buying an additional 499,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,356,000 after buying an additional 138,287 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Cencora Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of COR stock opened at $195.00 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $669,271.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

