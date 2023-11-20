Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up 1.0% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after buying an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $713,235,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after buying an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after buying an additional 2,070,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.38. 406,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,371. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

