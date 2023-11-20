Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Holdings Raised by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,547,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,880 shares during the period. Centerra Gold accounts for about 1.4% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $39,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Centerra Gold by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

NYSE CGAU opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.10%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

