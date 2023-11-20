Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EBR stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,267,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 208,439 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,062,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 509.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 1,553,112 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,101,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 556,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 803,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 316,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Further Reading

