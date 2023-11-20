Central Bancompany, Inc. (CBCY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 on December 1st

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Central Bancompany Trading Down 4.0 %

CBCY stock traded down $27.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $660.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $693.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $729.75. Central Bancompany has a 1-year low of $650.00 and a 1-year high of $792.00.

About Central Bancompany

Central Bancompany, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company. It offers checking and savings accounts; home, personal, student, real estate, SBA, mortgage, and equipment loans; and line of credit and commercial lending. The company also provides investment services, which includes annuities, brokerage, investor services insurance, retirement, and trust and wealth management services; investment advisory, relationship banking, and cash management services; and credit cards, and online and mobile banking.

