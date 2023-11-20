Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2023

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHE.UN. CIBC upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CHE.UN stock traded down C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$8.66. 336,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.43. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$7.01 and a 1-year high of C$10.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.40.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.