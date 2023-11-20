Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHE.UN. CIBC upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.57.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
