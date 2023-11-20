Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a C$11.00 price target on the stock.
CHE.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.64.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
