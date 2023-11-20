Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.35 and last traded at $57.45. Approximately 53,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 190,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on CQP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

