China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of CGA stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

