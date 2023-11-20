Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 1.2% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $52,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $222.63 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,665 shares of company stock worth $12,597,136 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

