Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Bought by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Churchill Downs makes up 2.1% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Churchill Downs worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 94.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 99.4% in the second quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $1,123,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.65. 77,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,119. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average is $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 8.07%.

CHDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

