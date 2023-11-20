CIBC Trims Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Target Price to C$0.80

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACB
Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 3.2 %
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.