CIBC Trims Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Target Price to C$0.80

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of ACB opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$308.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$0.56 and a 52 week high of C$1.99.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

