Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,571,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $72,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.8% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $45.63. 5,439,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,524,127. The company has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

