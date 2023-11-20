Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 816,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,913,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLNE shares. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 7.0 %

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

