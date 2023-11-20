CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 119.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ:CLSK traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,538,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,235,941. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 31,612.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 907.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,954 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

