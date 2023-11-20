Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Zoran Bogdanovic Acquires 212 Shares

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,120 ($26.03) per share, for a total transaction of £4,494.40 ($5,519.34).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 86 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,117 ($26.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,820.62 ($2,235.81).

On Wednesday, September 20th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 13,500 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,305 ($28.31), for a total value of £311,175 ($382,138.03).

On Monday, September 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 79 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,290 ($28.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,809.10 ($2,221.66).

On Thursday, August 31st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 5,528 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($28.43), for a total value of £127,973.20 ($157,157.31).

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 1.1 %

LON CCH traded down GBX 23 ($0.28) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,094 ($25.72). 365,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,082. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52 week low of GBX 1,896.50 ($23.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,582 ($31.71). The stock has a market cap of £7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,374.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,166.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,290.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.93) to GBX 2,400 ($29.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,770 ($34.02).

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

