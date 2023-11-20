Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,043 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.2% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $18,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,757,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,257 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,446,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $101,647,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 800,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 84,859 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 1.1 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.88. 5,128,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,732,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $172.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.