Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Sold by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 336,165 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.06% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

ELP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.42. 125,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Announces Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.