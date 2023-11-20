Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Stock Holdings Cut by Discerene Group LP

Discerene Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,492 shares during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas comprises about 5.4% of Discerene Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Discerene Group LP owned about 1.38% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $41,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCU. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 62.3% in the second quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Centerstone Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 257,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 2 stocks that under-promised and over-delivered on their earnings
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 2 overlooked stocks that crushed earnings but traded lower
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 stocks that crushed earnings estimates and still tanked
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.