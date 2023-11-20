Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Stock Holdings Cut by Discerene Group LP

Discerene Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,492 shares during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas comprises about 5.4% of Discerene Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Discerene Group LP owned about 1.38% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $41,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCU. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 62.3% in the second quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Centerstone Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 257,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.70 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

