Comparing Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) and Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allurion Technologies has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 2 11 0 2.85 Allurion Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inspire Medical Systems and Allurion Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $283.92, indicating a potential upside of 102.44%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Allurion Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Allurion Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -5.75% -6.32% -5.47% Allurion Technologies N/A -23.80% -16.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Allurion Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $570.19 million 7.25 -$44.88 million ($1.13) -123.89 Allurion Technologies $64.42 million 2.03 $32.37 million N/A N/A

Allurion Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspire Medical Systems.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Allurion Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About Allurion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon) and offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite. The company is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.