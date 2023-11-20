Comparing Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) & Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 16.68% 8.16% 1.24% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 2.17% 6.09% 1.48%

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. Lument Finance Trust pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out -2,333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lument Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lument Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $53.02 million 2.04 $9.86 million $0.24 8.63 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $303.64 million 5.01 $265.23 million ($0.06) -179.50

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lument Finance Trust and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 5 0 0 2.00

Lument Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $2.56, suggesting a potential upside of 23.79%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus price target of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 3.30%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

