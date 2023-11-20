Compass Group (LON:CPG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goodbody assumed coverage on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,120 ($26.03) target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.25) to GBX 2,350 ($28.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,106 ($25.86) to GBX 2,400 ($29.47) in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,140 ($26.28).

Compass Group Stock Performance

Compass Group Company Profile

CPG stock traded down GBX 79.75 ($0.98) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,012.25 ($24.71). 5,702,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,455. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,794.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,051.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,083.88. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 1,769 ($21.72) and a one year high of GBX 2,250 ($27.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

