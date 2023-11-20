Compass Group (LON:CPG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goodbody assumed coverage on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,120 ($26.03) target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.25) to GBX 2,350 ($28.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,106 ($25.86) to GBX 2,400 ($29.47) in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,140 ($26.28).
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
