Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.58.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

TSE:CMG traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.88. 123,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,933. The stock has a market capitalization of C$798.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$102,000.00. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

