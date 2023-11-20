Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock Holding Companies
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.