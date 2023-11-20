Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.