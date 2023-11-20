Contrasting Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) and Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Safehold has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Safehold and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold -63.25% -0.28% -0.10% Brixmor Property Group 27.45% 11.81% 4.06%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $322.92 million 4.09 $421.29 million ($7.64) -2.43 Brixmor Property Group $1.24 billion 5.26 $354.19 million $1.12 19.34

This table compares Safehold and Brixmor Property Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Safehold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brixmor Property Group. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Safehold pays out -9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brixmor Property Group pays out 97.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Safehold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Safehold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Safehold and Brixmor Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 2 4 0 2.67 Brixmor Property Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Safehold currently has a consensus price target of $28.14, suggesting a potential upside of 51.55%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus price target of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.88%. Given Safehold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Safehold is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Safehold on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safehold



Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

About Brixmor Property Group



Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

