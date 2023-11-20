Contrasting Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) and Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) and Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Jabil shares are held by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Jabil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Interlink Electronics and Jabil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93% Jabil 2.36% 38.02% 5.21%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jabil 0 1 6 1 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Interlink Electronics and Jabil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Interlink Electronics currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.52%. Jabil has a consensus target price of $120.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.67%. Given Interlink Electronics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Interlink Electronics is more favorable than Jabil.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interlink Electronics and Jabil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics $12.01 million 6.11 $1.26 million $0.09 125.89 Jabil $34.70 billion 0.48 $818.00 million $6.00 21.90

Jabil has higher revenue and earnings than Interlink Electronics. Jabil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interlink Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Interlink Electronics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jabil has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jabil beats Interlink Electronics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc. provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA). It also provides three-dimensional mechanical design comprising the analysis of electronic, electro-mechanical, and optical assemblies, as well as various industrial design, mechanism development, and tooling management services. In addition, the company provides computer-assisted design services consisting of PCBA design, as well as PCBA design validation and verification services; and other consulting services, such as the generation of a bill of materials, approved vendor list, and assembly equipment configuration for various PCBA designs. Further, it offers product and process validation services, such as product system, product safety, regulatory compliance, and reliability tests, as well as manufacturing test solution development services. Additionally, the company provides systems assembly, test, direct-order fulfillment, and configure-to-order services. It serves 5G, wireless and cloud, digital print and retail, industrial and semi-cap, networking and storage, automotive and transportation, connected devices, healthcare and packaging, and mobility industries. The company was formerly known as Jabil Circuit, Inc. and changed its name to Jabil Inc. in June 2017. Jabil Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

