Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.20

Shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 72.80 ($0.89), with a volume of 429441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74 ($0.91).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £561.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 672.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Simon Pitcher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,368.29). 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

