Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Tops $3.45 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $9.18 or 0.00024392 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.45 billion and approximately $135.10 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00056837 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 375,699,452 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

