Critical Analysis: VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME) and Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

VS MEDIA (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) and Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Thomson Reuters shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VS MEDIA and Thomson Reuters’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VS MEDIA $9.03 million 1.77 N/A N/A N/A Thomson Reuters $6.63 billion 9.44 $1.34 billion $4.96 27.69

Profitability

Thomson Reuters has higher revenue and earnings than VS MEDIA.

This table compares VS MEDIA and Thomson Reuters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VS MEDIA N/A N/A N/A Thomson Reuters 34.09% 13.05% 7.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VS MEDIA and Thomson Reuters, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VS MEDIA 0 0 0 0 N/A Thomson Reuters 1 11 3 0 2.13

Thomson Reuters has a consensus target price of $144.29, suggesting a potential upside of 5.04%. Given Thomson Reuters’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Thomson Reuters is more favorable than VS MEDIA.

Summary

Thomson Reuters beats VS MEDIA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VS MEDIA

(Get Free Report)

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments. The Corporates segment provides a suite of content-enabled technology solutions for legal, tax, regulatory, compliance, and IT professionals. The Tax & Accounting Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on tax offerings and automating tax workflows to tax, accounting, and audit professionals in accounting firms. The Reuters News segment provides business, financial, and international news to media organizations, professional, and news consumers through Reuters News Agency, Reuters.com, Reuters Events, Thomson Reuters products, and to financial market professionals. The Global Print segment offers legal and tax information primarily in print format to legal and tax professionals, governments, law schools, and corporations. The company was formerly known as The Thomson Corporation and changed its name to Thomson Reuters Corporation in April 2008. The company was founded in 1851 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Thomson Reuters Corporation operates as a subsidiary of The Woodbridge Company Limited.

