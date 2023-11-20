Critical Survey: Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) versus Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Coterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Coterra Energy pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Coterra Energy 33.97% 17.14% 10.84%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $16.82 billion 1.22 $6.50 billion N/A N/A Coterra Energy $6.60 billion 3.08 $4.07 billion $2.91 9.27

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Coterra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Coterra Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Woodside Energy Group and Coterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 2 0 1 0 1.67 Coterra Energy 0 11 7 0 2.39

Coterra Energy has a consensus target price of $31.93, suggesting a potential upside of 19.38%. Given Coterra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Volatility and Risk

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Woodside Energy Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. It also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 307,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. In addition, the company operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. It sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

