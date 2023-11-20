Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 60 ($0.74). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.66) target price on shares of Currys in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Currys Stock Up 2.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LON:CURY traded up GBX 1.04 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 49.38 ($0.61). The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,114. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42. Currys has a one year low of GBX 43.02 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 87.15 ($1.07). The company has a market capitalization of £557.99 million, a P/E ratio of -112.23 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, insider Tony DeNunzio bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($120,348.77). Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Currys Company Profile

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

