Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 70 ($0.86) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 60 ($0.74). Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.76% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.66) target price on shares of Currys in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Tony DeNunzio bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($120,348.77). Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.
Currys Company Profile
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
