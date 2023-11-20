Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. DA Davidson increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

CUBI opened at $46.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $46.63.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $217.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.29 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 15.89%. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $3,942,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,383,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at $161,611.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,223 shares of company stock worth $6,697,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 74.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 572,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 244,730 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 78.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 170,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $295,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

