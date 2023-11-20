Davidson Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 1.6% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $26,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

NYSE:LH traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.37. The company had a trading volume of 182,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,637. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

