Davidson Investment Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 175.1% during the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 110,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 70,216 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,888,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,063,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS VFMO traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.61. 4,720 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.41. The company has a market capitalization of $330.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1538 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.