Davidson Investment Advisors Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $16,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 586.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Southern by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 150.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,490 shares of company stock worth $2,146,405. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern Dividend Announcement

NYSE SO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.10. 1,131,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

