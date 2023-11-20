Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,477 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,845,000 after acquiring an additional 551,835 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,283,000 after acquiring an additional 262,445 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.77.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EOG traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.23. The company had a trading volume of 923,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,026. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $144.91.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

