Davidson Investment Advisors Has $12.08 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $12,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after buying an additional 962,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after buying an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

PYPL traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,078,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,153,015. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.59. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

