Davidson Investment Advisors Has $12.20 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.09% of Trimble worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $125,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,704 shares of company stock valued at $816,009 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.01. 624,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,788. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $62.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

