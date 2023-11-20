Davidson Investment Advisors Has $12.89 Million Stock Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $12,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,456,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,111 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $44,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,954,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $6,203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,046,000 after acquiring an additional 129,104 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.07. 406,252 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

