Davidson Investment Advisors Has $14.69 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,349,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,382,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32. The company has a market cap of $195.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

