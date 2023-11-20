Davidson Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.15% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,557,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $44,842,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,595,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,517.3% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 97,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,456.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 49,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VPU stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,872. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $160.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.87 and its 200-day moving average is $138.39.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.